Nominations announced for 2017 Bafta Cymru awards

Three programmes marking the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster lead the nominations for the 26th annual Bafta Cymru awards.

BBC Cymru Wales' Aberfan: The Green Hollow has seven nominations, including television drama, actress Eiry Thomas and Hollywood actor Michael Sheen.

ITV Wales' The Aberfan Young Wives Club and the BBC's Aberfan - The Fight for Justice have received four nominations each in the factual category.

The ceremony will be held on 8 October.