Call for more emotional support for children in care

Video

A series of investigations into the impact of public services on children and young people in care is being launched by an assembly committee.

Inquiries will look into issues including fostering and grants given to schools to help poorer children.

Daniel Pitt, 25, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taff, went into care as a child.

He said it was a trauma in itself and more emotional support is needed for children in care.