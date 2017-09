Video

A huge bluefin tuna weighing about 500lb has been caught in Welsh waters off Pembrokeshire.

Andrew Alsop, 49, spent two hours and 15 minutes reeling the 226kg "monster" in after it was accidently caught during a fishing trip from Neyland.

He returned the 7ft 7in (2.3m) tuna, which is an endangered species, back to the water afterwards.

Mr Alsop said: "It's quite amazing. It's a bit of a dream really."