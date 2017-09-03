Video
Cardiff council bullying concerns highlighted
Bullying and discrimination at Cardiff council are risking the reputation of the authority, a report has said.
Councillors are being offered support after a survey found about a third of members had witnessed bullying.
Cardiff council said the role of councillor could be "stressful".
Councillor Fenella Bowden, an independent member for the Heath ward, said bullying existed in many forms and should not be tolerated.
