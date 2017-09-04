Child sex abuse victim criticises Operation Pallial

Video

A man who gave evidence to a historical child abuse investigation has criticised the "lack of aftercare" for victims.

Operation Pallial began inquiries into allegations of abuse in the north Wales care system five years ago.

Keith Gregory said he was one of the first people to speak but was left to "fend for himself" afterwards.

The Home Office said it had funded specially-trained officers to provide victim support.

Waiving his right to anonymity, Mr Gregory said he was sexually, physically and mentally abused while at Bryn Estyn home in Wrexham.