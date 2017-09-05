Neo-Nazi arrests 'terribly worrying', says Chris Davies MP

Video

Four serving members of the Army have been arrested under anti-terror laws on suspicion of being members of banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Police said they were a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old from Powys, a 24-year-old from Ipswich and a 24-year-old from Northampton.

A fifth person - a civilian - has also been arrested on the same charge. One of the soldiers was detained by the Royal Military Police in Cyprus.

Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies said the news that one of those arrested was a serving soldier from Powys was "terribly worrying".