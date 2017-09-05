Sporting legends carry Queen's baton on first leg in Wales

Video

Sporting stars and community leaders will spend the next four days marking the countdown to next year's Commonwealth Games, as the Queen's Baton Relay comes to Wales.

It arrived in Swansea on Tuesday morning, carried by sea to Mumbles by the RNLI.

It was handed on to former boxing champion Enzo Maccarinnelli, former Wales rugby captain Ryan Jones, and Alan Curtis and Leon Britton from Swansea City.

More than 130 people will help carry the baton during the Welsh relay leg.