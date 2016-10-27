Video
'Economy for each community needed' - Dr Mark Lang
Economic policy needs to recognise the different communities of Wales, a Cardiff University study has claimed.
Dr Mark Lang said current development approaches are a "blunt instrument".
He is the co-author of a report which claims that the race for jobs, new investments and big building projects can increase inequalities.
He told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that different places in Wales presented different challenges.
-
07 Sep 2017
- From the section Wales