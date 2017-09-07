Witness recounts Caernarfon Airport fatal plane crash

Video

An investigation into the fatal plane crash at a north Wales airport is under way.

A pilot was killed when the light aircraft hit the runway at Caernarfon Airport in Gwynedd at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday and burst into flames.

North Wales Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch are involved in the investigation.

Witness Mark Hancock described seeing a "fireball" after the plane struck the runway while trying to land.