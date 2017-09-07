Archaeologist 'thrilled' by Clwydian range hillforts find

Video

Archaeologists working in the Clwydian range hillforts in Denbighshire have unearthed stone tools which are thought to be several thousand years old.

The Clwydian Range Archaeology Group was excavating an area between the Moel Arthur and Penycloddiau when they found half a dozen tools at the bottom of an ancient stream bed.

They date back to about 2000 BC.

Ian Brooks, a professional archaeologist, said he had never seen that type of stone tool before, and finds like them always gave him "a thrill".