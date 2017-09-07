'It's not just to give a small group something to do on Sunday'

Video

The Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Davies, has been appointed as the new Archbishop of Wales.

Voting by an electoral college to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Dr Barry Morgan began on Tuesday in Powys.

All six serving bishops in Wales were candidates for the role.

Mr Davies was ordained in 1984 following a career in law and has been the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon since 2008.

He said one of his priorities was making people know the church "is not just to give a small group of people something to do on a Sunday".