An abattoir that hoped to bring more than 100 jobs to Anglesey has gone into liquidation.

A court ordered Farmers Choice (Anglesey) Ltd to be dissolved after a winding-up order in July.

The company had taken over the former Welsh Country Foods site at Gaerwen, which closed in 2013 with the loss of more than 300 jobs.

Anglesey AM Rhun ap Iowerth said the move was a "big set back" for the community.