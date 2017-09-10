Ironman Wales entrant 'couldn't swim' last year

Video

Over 2,000 athletes from 45 different countries will take part in Ironman Wales in Pembrokeshire on Sunday.

The triathlon is made up of a 2.4-mile (3.9km) swim, a 112-mile (180 km) bike ride and a 26 mile (42 km) run, starting and finishing in Tenby.

Among the local competitors taking part is 50-year-old Rob James from Eglwyswrw, who runs a cafe in Efailwen.

He decided to "do something positive" to help him cope with the grief of losing his father.

But he admitted he could not even swim this time last year.