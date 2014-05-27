Commonwealth Games: Queen's baton taken on zip wire

Video

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's baton has been taken on a zip wire ride as part of the final day in Wales.

The baton was carried by BBC Radio Cymru's Aled Hughes down the 2,000m line in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

It was the second stop for the relay, which is taking in Dolwyddelan in Conwy county, as well as Dolgellau, Beddgelert and Pwllheli in Gwynedd.

Other baton carriers include Gerald Williams, nephew of World War One poet Hedd Wyn.