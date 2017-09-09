Some heroin addicts 'choose to try to treat themselves'

Video

The proportion of deaths in Wales connected to opiates - such as heroin - was 50% higher than England last year, official figures have shown.

The number of deaths where opiates were mentioned on the death certificate per 100,000 population was 5.08 in Wales in 2016, versus 3.38 in England.

Drugs charities said support was available for users but not enough addicts were engaging with services.

Dr Mohan de Silva, clinical lead for Newport-based Kaleidoscope, said some addicts were treating themselves.