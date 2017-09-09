Hedd Wyn Black Chair Eisteddfod remembered at festival

Video

About 150 people have attended an event in Birkenhead to mark the centenary of World War One poet Hedd Wynn being awarded the bardic chair at the National Eisteddfod.

The ceremony took place in Birkenhead Park a few weeks after he was killed at the Battle of Passchendaele on 31 July 1917.

When his death was announced, a black sheet was draped over the chair.

Festival organiser and Merseyside Welsh Heritage Society chairman Dr David Ben Rees said news of the poet's death shocked the Eisteddfod audience.