Gender GP Helen Webberley 'listens to children's hearts'

Video

A Monmouthshire GP is being investigated over complaints about her giving gender-change hormones to children as young as 12.

Dr Helen Webberley has been restricted from treating transgender patients unsupervised while the General Medical Council (GMC) looks into the case.

The Abergavenny-based GP said there had been no adverse finding against her.

The GMC said it would only comment on investigations if and when they reached tribunal stage.