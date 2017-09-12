Video

Heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph are set to hit Wales on Tuesday night.

Storm Aileen is expected to cause disruption across the country from 20:00 BST, with the worst winds expected in north Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning and said journey times by road, rail and air were likely to be disrupted, with bridge restrictions.

An amber "be prepared" warning comes into force from 00:05 on Wednesday for north Wales when westerly winds with gusts of up to 65-75mph (105-120km/h) are expected.