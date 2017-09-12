Detectives to revisit unsolved murder

Video

The unsolved murder of a child in a Cardiff suburb nearly 80 years ago is to be revisited by cold case detectives.

South Wales Police is to review the investigation into the death of Joyce Cox, whose body was discovered by a railway embankment near Coryton station just days before her fifth birthday in 1939.

Joyce's cousins, who were not born when she died, have long been campaigning to get the case reviewed.

Nick Palit reports.