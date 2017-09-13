'Radical action' needed on elder abuse

Video

"Radical action" is needed to protect older people in Wales from abuse, a charity has warned.

A poll of 500 people aged 65 and older in Wales found 12.5% had experienced some form of abuse.

Action on Elder Abuse Cymru said many abusers are going unpunished, and it is campaigning for tougher punishments.

It's director, Rachael Nicholson-Wright said the criminal justice system is "failing to deter abusers".

The Older People's Commissioner for Wales, Sarah Rochira, said the matter must be addressed urgently.