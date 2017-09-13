'Radical action' needed on elder abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Radical action' needed to tackle elder abuse

"Radical action" is needed to protect older people in Wales from abuse, a charity has warned.

A poll of 500 people aged 65 and older in Wales found 12.5% had experienced some form of abuse.

Action on Elder Abuse Cymru said many abusers are going unpunished, and it is campaigning for tougher punishments.

It's director, Rachael Nicholson-Wright said the criminal justice system is "failing to deter abusers".

The Older People's Commissioner for Wales, Sarah Rochira, said the matter must be addressed urgently.

  • 13 Sep 2017
  • From the section Wales