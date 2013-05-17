Video

A quest to find the Cardiff schoolgirls who wrote letters to a merchant navy seaman during World War Two is under way.

Harry Hearl, from Swindon, was in his 20s when he served on board RSM Aquatania.

During his service he received a number of letters from schoolchildren after he donated tennis equipment to their school.

But little is known about Mr Hearl and his connection to Cardiff, so his family is trying to find the people who wrote to him in a bid to discover more about him.