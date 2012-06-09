Flash flood 'like a river in street'

Video

Flash flooding has been reported across mid and west Wales following heavy showers.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called to 12 incidents in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion on Friday morning.

In New Quay, water could be seen rushing down the road towards the seafront where it collected in large pools.

It followed an intense band of heavy showers which is set to move south.

Residents in New Quay described flash flooding following heavy rain as like a "river running down the street".