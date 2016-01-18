Play tells 'real story' of steel fight

Video

A play about the Port Talbot Tata Steel plant tells the "real story" of workers' fight to keep their jobs, a steelworker has said.

The National Theatre of Wales' play, 'We Are Still Here', is based on conversations with workers at the plant, unions and members of the steel town's community.

Thousands of workers faced losing their jobs when Tata's UK business was put up for sale in 2016.

Steelworker and actor, Steve Coombes said: "Over the last two years we've been sort of told what our story is, basically, and sort of like 'this is what's happening to you'."