Young people urged to talk about strengths
Video

Young people encouraged to find 'coping strategies'

Children as young as six have been recorded as self-harming in Welsh schools, a Freedom of Information request by BBC Wales has found.

One council said self-harm referrals to social services by their schools had risen six-fold in three years.

Wales is the only UK country where schools have a legal requirement to make counselling available for children older than year six.

Hollie Thomas, the Barnardos Cymru co-ordinator of Cardiff and Vale schools-based counselling service, tries to find "coping strategies" for young people that self-harm.

  • 17 Sep 2017
  • From the section Wales