Man describes car crashing into house

A man has described how a car crashed into the bathroom of his house, seconds after his partner left the room.

Danny Jones said Abbey Claybrook had just left the bathroom of their home in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, to attend to their baby who had started crying.

"If it had happened five seconds earlier, Abbey would have been killed and my child would have been left without a mother," he said.

"It's all been a nightmare, like something out of horror film."