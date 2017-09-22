Video

An inventor has designed a sensor to support elderly people living alone and which provides details if there is anything out of the ordinary.

Tim Jones from Penyffordd, Flintshire, was inspired by his mother Beris who lived independently until she died from cancer in 2016.

He began to explore ways of recording how she moved around the house and used appliances for peace of mind, before deciding to make the device for others.

Mr Jones worked with Glyndwr University in Wrexham to design BenignEye which he is hoping to take to market.