'Our hearts go out to the family'

Video

Hundreds of people have donated money to support the family of two baby brothers who died after they were found not breathing at a house in Bridgend.

The five-month-old boys, who were two of a set of triplets, were found unresponsive at an address in the Wildmill area of the town on Saturday morning.

More than £3,700 has been raised online, with donations still climbing.

Councillor Stuart Baldwin said the community had rallied together to support the family.