Degree aims to boost A&E doctor numbers
A new university degree has been launched in an attempt to increase the number of doctors pursuing a career in accident and emergency units.

The emergency pre-hospital and immediate care BSc is a year-long course at Cardiff University.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the idea was to make it a national programme.

It comes after concerns were raised about staffing issues affecting A&E departments.

  • 27 Sep 2017
