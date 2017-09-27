Video
Cardiff University degree aims to boost A&E doctor numbers
A new university degree has been launched in an attempt to increase the number of doctors pursuing a career in accident and emergency units.
The emergency pre-hospital and immediate care BSc is a year-long course at Cardiff University.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the idea was to make it a national programme.
It comes after concerns were raised about staffing issues affecting A&E departments.
27 Sep 2017
