Blood scandal victim's nervous breakdown

Welsh victims of the contaminated blood scandal will be seeking compensation after a High Court ruling, an AM has said.

At least 2,400 people died in the UK after they were given blood products from abroad infected with hepatitis C and HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

Some 70 of those who died were Welsh, while 273 others are still suffering.

The High Court issued an order on Tuesday allowing about 500 claimants to seek compensation but lawyers for the Department of Health argued this was "premature".

Margaret Sugar, whose son Lee died from liver failure after being infected with hepatitis C, said his battle against the infection impacted on the whole family.