A Canadian climber captured the rock fall in Yosemite National Park in California which killed a climber from Wales.

Andrew Foster, 32, originally from Cheltenham, was trapped while his wife, Lucy, 28, was seriously hurt when granite slabs sheared from El Capitan.

Peter Zabrok was on El Capitan when the first rock fall happened on Wednesday.

He posted the video on Facebook and said he was "truly blessed to be alive".

"Our condolences to the friends and family of our lost climbing souls," he said.