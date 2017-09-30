Reckless 'has no moral right' to seat

Video

UKIP's leader in the Welsh Assembly, Neil Hamilton, has called Mark Reckless a "common thief" who should resign his seat in Cardiff Bay.

Mr Reckless left UKIP to sit as a member of the Tory group, although he has not rejoined Conservative party. He declined to comment.

Speaking on the final day of UKIP's annual conference in Torquay, Mr Hamilton told party members Mr Reckless had "no moral right" to remain in the Senedd - despite him not having broken any assembly rules.

He said the South East Wales AM should stand down and give his seat to the candidate below him on UKIP's regional list for the assembly elections.