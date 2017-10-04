'Always thinking of our darling Pearl'

Video

A pre-inquest review has heard a police investigation is continuing after an empty Range Rover rolled down a driveway and killed a toddler.

One-year-old Pearl Black was crushed after the car knocked over a garden wall in Merthyr Tydfil in August.

The pre-inquest hearing at Aberdare Coroner's Court heard the owner of the car would be interviewed by police and the case may be referred to the CPS.

Another pre-inquest review has been scheduled for 8 December.

Pearl's father, Paul Black, spoke afterwards to say his family was "not living day by day, we are living hour by hour".