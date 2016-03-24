Video

Some taxi services in Wales are refusing to pick up passengers who use wheelchairs or assistance dogs, a campaign group has claimed.

Disability Wales said people are being ignored and refused cab journeys, leaving them "stranded and humiliated".

It wants the Welsh Government to use new powers over transport to ensure they are treated fairly by drivers.

The Welsh Government said it plans to introduce new national standards "to drive out poor practice".

Keith Shackell, from the Taxi Drivers of Cardiff group, said: "There is never an excuse for a taxi driver to refuse to take a passenger with any disability."

Here, Glyn Furnival-Jones, who is living with multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, and Nicki Cockburn, who is totally blind and has a guide dog, share their experiences.