Why Wales needs more masts than England

Why Wales needs more mobile phone masts than England
Mobile phone companies could get a business rate cut to encourage them to invest in improving their networks.
The Welsh Government said it would consider the impact of cutting rates on infrastructure, including phone masts.
Planning rules could also be relaxed, making it easier to erect taller masts, following claims Wales is lagging behind England on the matter.
BBC Wales political reporter Carl Roberts explains why more masts are needed in Wales than in England.
05 Oct 2017
