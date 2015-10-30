Video

Welsh winemakers have called for tax breaks from the UK Treasury to help their businesses blossom.

The industry remains tiny but it is expanding, with about 25 vineyards across Wales producing 100,000 bottles of wine a year.

But makers say they face punitive tax rates compared to beer and cider producers - paying more than £2 in duty for every bottle they make.

The UK government said it does not speculate on taxation - and the current rate is 8p lower on a bottle of wine following duty reductions since 2014.

Winemaker Colin Bennett produced his first vintage of wine at the Gwinllan Conwy vineyard in 2015, and has already gone on to win national and international awards.

He said cutting the rate or introducing staggered tax levels for small producers could help.