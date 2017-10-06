Soldiers recall Vegas shooting horror

Video

Welsh soldiers caught up in the Las Vegas massacre have told how they ran into the danger zone to rescue victims.

Troopers James Astbury and Dean Priestley - members of 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guard - were at a restaurant when the shooting started.

Trooper Astbury, from Ruthin, Denbighshire, and Trooper Priestley, from Kinmel Bay, Conwy county, were enjoying a night out with colleagues when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire.

The 64-year-old killed 58 and wounded 500 more at a country music festival.