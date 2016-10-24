Mum 'cried for help' for premature son

Video

New guidance is being issued to health professionals caring for very premature babies following a mother's campaign.

Emma Jones has been seeking changes following the death of her son, Riley, born at 22 weeks in December 2013.

The 26-year-old from Cardiff found there was not any professional guidance stating what care the NHS should offer for babies born alive before 24 weeks.

The Welsh Government said it had worked with Ms Jones to provide advice to hospital staff and support families.