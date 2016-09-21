Rally calls for more city Welsh schools

Rally calls for more Cardiff Welsh-medium schools
About 50 people were at a rally in Cardiff on Saturday, calling on the city council to increase the number of Welsh-medium schools.
Campaign group - Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg - say another 10 schools are needed in the next five years to help meet a Welsh Government target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.
Cardiff Council said it was meeting current demand and was committed to ensuring future provision for Welsh speakers.
07 Oct 2017
