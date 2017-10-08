'Opportunities for women' from Brexit

Video

A Brexit campaign group has dismissed fears raised by an equality body that women in Wales could be hit by the UK leaving the EU.

The Women's Equality Network Wales said losing EU funding threatens schemes aimed at improving workplace equality.

But Liz Bilney, of Leave.EU, said there are opportunities for women in Brexit.

Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme, the group's chief executive said there had not been an economic shock as a result of voting to come out of the EU.