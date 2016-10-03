'They let us film at a difficult time'

Video

The people of Port Talbot were praised at the Bafta Cymru awards for "letting us film at a very difficult time".

Producer Andy Maguire collected the news and current affairs award for the documentary The Fight For My Steel Town at the event at St David's Hall, Cardiff, on Sunday.

It looked at the impact steel job losses were having on families in the area, with Michael Sheen returning to the town where he grew up.

Mr Maguire praised the actor for his input as well as the people who took part in the documentary.