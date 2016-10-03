Video
Bafta Cymru 2017: Wales 'has talent, imagination and hwyl'
Indiana Jones actor John Rhys-Davies scooped the outstanding contribution to film and television gong at the Bafta Cymru awards on Sunday.
On collecting it, he described how another film he starred in - Lord of the Rings - transformed the New Zealand economy.
He called for the film industry to have a similar effect in Wales.
"We have the talent, we have the imagination and we have the hwyl (passion)" to make that happen, he said.
08 Oct 2017
