Video

Indiana Jones actor John Rhys-Davies scooped the outstanding contribution to film and television gong at the Bafta Cymru awards on Sunday.

On collecting it, he described how another film he starred in - Lord of the Rings - transformed the New Zealand economy.

He called for the film industry to have a similar effect in Wales.

"We have the talent, we have the imagination and we have the hwyl (passion)" to make that happen, he said.