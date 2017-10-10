'Anger and frustration' over tube death

Video

The family of a pensioner who died after a feeding tube was mistakenly placed in his lung have said they are "angry and frustrated".

Ernest Margerison, 86, from Buckley, died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital in October 2015, 15 days after fracturing his hip.

A Ruthin inquest heard a tube to boost his nutrition was re-inserted in the wrong place after it was pulled out.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a conclusion of misadventure, with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board offering "sincere condolences" for the mistake.

Mr Margerison's daughter Carol Gregson said while they accept it was an accident, the mistake should have been picked up.