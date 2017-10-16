Weather warning: Winds could hit 80mph in Wales
The tail-end of the former hurricane Ophelia will hit Wales later on Monday - bringing gusts of up to 80mph in places.

A yellow 'be aware' weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, covering most of the country from midday.

Ferry crossings between Wales and Ireland have already been cancelled - with a stronger amber alerts in force for Northern Ireland.

BBC Wales' Sue Charles looks at what we can expect.

