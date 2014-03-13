'Visibly shaking' over early exam result

Video

A private maths tutor has described how pupils have been disappointed after trying to take GCSE maths exams too early.

David Williams said he had come across examples of pupils crying and visibly shaking after being brought by parents for extra lessons after doing poorly when put in for exams early.

He said schools were sometimes trying to compress two years of work into less to get pupils through.

Changes are being brought in on taking exams early to try to make it more in the interests of the pupil.