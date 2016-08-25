Early entry GCSEs 'motivate pupils'

Video

Armando Di-Finizio, head of Eastern High School in Cardiff, is in favour of early exam entry for GCSEs because he says it gives students confidence when they get detailed feedback on their performance to improve.

The school once had the worst GCSE results in Wales but the attainment gap has been closed.

His comments come after concerns were raised about the practice following a drop in the level of results in GCSEs this summer.

Changes are being brought in on taking exams early to try to make it more in the interests of the pupil.