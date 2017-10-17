'Not everyone can afford a mortgage'

Video

Principality Building Society is acting to try to plug some of the gap in funding for social housing in Wales with a loan of £50m.

It emerged in August that funding from the European Investment Bank had stalled since the Brexit vote.

Single parent Nicola Eynon has been renting her Cardiff home from a housing association for about 20 years.

She told BBC Wales' economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that, as well as lower rent, it has given her greater stability.