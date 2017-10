Video

Storm Ophelia was the "worst" ever witnessed by those overlooking Porthclais, near St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

Five boats sank as waves smashed into the harbour on Monday.

"It was just horrendous. There's engines all tangled up and boat parts everywhere," said harbour master Alun Pugh.

Ben Elliot and Gary Thomas captured these shots of the storm raging in the harbour.