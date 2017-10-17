Engineers survey power lines after storm

Hurricane Ophelia: Engineers survey damage from the air
Electricity engineers have spent the day getting power back to thousands of homes across north Wales after Ophelia battered the region.
At the height of the storm, about 4,000 people were without electricity.
By Tuesday evening, Scottish Power said just 800 properties in isolated pockets were without supplies.
It has been using helicopters to survey the damage to its network.
BBC Wales' Matthew Richards joined them as they took to the air.
