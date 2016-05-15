Snowdon record hope after heart surgery

Video

A man who underwent five coronary artery bypasses after a heart attack has climbed to the summit of Snowdon.

Jim Walker, of Rhosneigr, Anglesey, hoped to set a new world record with the challenge after surviving a heart attack last year.

He said: "Without the support from the amazing team of staff I've met along my rehabilitation journey I wouldn't be walking up Snowdon, in fact I wouldn't be walking anywhere.

"I'm doing this epic climb to show you that it's not the end of the world if you have a medical problem and you can recover and recover well too."