Campaigners united by "excruciating pain" have travelled to London to call for a ban on vaginal mesh implants.

They gathered in Westminster on Wednesday to hear the UK government reject their calls for its use to be halted and a public inquiry held.

Pontypridd MP Owen Smith, who chairs the all party parliamentary group on mesh, has called for a suspension in Wales.

Mother-of-three Karen Preater, from Rhyl, Flintshire, has campaigned for them to be outlawed after saying the mesh ruined her life and left her "aged 40, yet feeling 100".

Kate Morgan reports.